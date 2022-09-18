True Talents of Africa win Ligi Ndogo tourney

True Talents of Africa on Sunday emerged champions of the Ligi Ndogo East Africa Under 19 football tournament after beating Ligi Ndogo 4-3 on penalties at Lenana School.

The two teams battled to a barren draw in the regular time forcing the match to be decided on post match penalties.

Berlin FC from Garissa were the defending champions of the tournament which was making a return since the previous two editions were not staged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Ligi Ndogo tourney kicks off in Nairobi Football

True Talents coach Kelvin Maoko was over the moon after lifting the prestigious title, saying his team did better than he expected when the tournament started.

“We enjoyed the game though our opponents were equally good. It feels good to win this tournament which has produced top players not only here in Kenya but across Africa. Congratulations to us and I look forward to defending our title next year,” said Maoko.

The tactician called on the scouts who attended the tournament to follow up on talented players and assist them play professional football.

Team captain Cedric Junior was equally elated with the win, saying it was a collective contribution from each of the players in the squad and the technical bench.

“As players we did our best and it paid off. I’m optimistic that as footballers our future is bright and our talents will take us far. This was a good competition and it feels good to win this tournament,” said Junior.

In the under 11 category, Teletubbies Kids League (TKL) from Uganda won the title after a 1-0 win over Legacy FC. Forward Swaifula Chaka, who also was the top scorer of the tournament with nine goals, struck the winning goal.

Kings Football Academy won the U15 category 4-3 on penalties against Sindo Victoria from Homa Bay. This was after a barren draw in the regular time.

In the Under-13 categories, Legacy FC defeated UFA Simba 2-0. The goals were scored by forwards Timothy Odhiambo and Felix Otieno.

UFA Simba, Black Panthers, Berlin FC were the winners in Under-7, Under-9, and Under -17 categories respectively.

More than 2,000 junior football players from all the member countries of the East Africa Community graced the three-day tournament whose core mandate is nurturing talents.

The Ligi Ndogo East African tournament, which started in 2005, is emerging to be the premier boys’ and girls’ age group competition in the Cecafa region.