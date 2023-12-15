Trucho on the spot as Leopards host Homeboyz in derby

Struggling AFC Leopards renew their rivalry with Kakamega Homeboyz in what is expected to be a hotly contested Football Kenya Federation Premier League clash at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Defending champions and league leaders Gor Mahia will play FC Talanta also on Sunday away at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County. Shabana, who equally boast of a huge fan base will be at their Raila Odinga Stadium base against Sofapaka.

Murang’a Seal and Bandari have been trading barbs on social media the entire week ahead of their encounter at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Saturday. It will be the first league meeting between the two sides since the former was promoted to the Premier League this season.

There will be three matches on the cards on Saturday and another six on Sunday at various venues across the country as the league enters Round 15.

Round 16 will be staged on Wednesday and Thursday next week before the league takes a two-week break for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Matches between AFC Leopards and Kakamega Homeboyz have always been explosive whether they are staged in Nairobi or in Kakamega.

The game comes at a time when Homeboyz are second in the league on 27 points, one behind leaders Gor Mahia.

On the other hand, Leopards are in the relegation zone with 11 points from 14 rounds of matches. AFC Leopards' only win this season was against Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium on October 29.

On April 16, the league game between the two sides aborted in the 34th minute due to crowd trouble t Bukhungu Stadium. Angry AFC Leopards fans demanded that Homeboyz custodian Farouk Shikalo be red-carded for handling the ball outside the box.

However, the center referee didn’t yield to Ingwe fans' demands, making them go head-on with Homeboyz supporters. Police had to fire bullets in the air and throw teargas to disperse the angry fans and the game failed to resume.

Leopards were fined Sh500,000 and docked three points by FKF who also ordered the club to cater or refund medical costs by center referee Michael Obuya, whom they assaulted.

The two teams clashed again in the MozzartBet Cup semi-finals where Abana ba Ingoo knocked out Ingwe by beating them 2-1 at Nyayo National Stadium on May 20.

In the league, Leopards have not beaten Homeboyz in the last three matches and have an uphill task on Sunday.

Gor Mahia fans were frustrated with the 2-2 draw against Nzoia Sugar last weekend and will be hoping that the club can bounce back to winning ways. K’Ogalo have amassed 28 points but have drawn seven games, the highest in the league even though they are still unbeaten.

FC Talanta have never beaten Gor in the league since their promotion to the topflight competition in the 2020/21 season. Coach Ken Kenyatta's charges have lost four matches to K’Ogalo and drawn only once.

Fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Shabana v Sofapaka (Raila Odinga, Homa Bay)

Bandari v Murang’a Seal (Mbaraki, Mombasa)

Kenya Police v KCB ( Police Sacco Stadium, Nairobi)

Sunday

AFC Leopards v Kakamega Homeboyz (Nyayo, Nairobi, 4pm)

Kariobangi Sharks v Bidco United ( Police Sacco, Nairobi)

Nzoia Sugar v Tusker (Sudi, Bungoma)

FC Talanta v Gor Mahia (Bukhungu, Kakamega)

Ulinzi Stars v Nairobi City Stars (Ulinzi Sports Complex)