Tributes pour in for fallen ex-Harambee Stars defender Mark Odhiambo

Former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche has led football fraternity in mourning former defender Mark Odhiambo, saying he was a “warrior” on the pitch.

Odhiambo died Tuesday morning at Coptic Hospital in Nairobi where he had been admitted for a week in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

His younger brother George Omondi, who turns out for Ulinzi Stars in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL), said head scans at The Karen Hospital had revealed that the former Mbotela Kamaliza, Tusker, KCB and Wazito defender had blood clot in the brain.

Ulinzi Stars defender Oliver Ruto (red top) vies for the ball with Wazito FC defender Mark Odhiambo during their Kenya Premier League match on May 19, 2018 at Ruaraka ground.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

It was then that he was transferred to Coptic Hospital for further treatment.

“He had been well until last week on Wednesday when he started convulsing,” said Omondi.

"He was then admitted at Coptic Hospital in the ICU where he died today at 11:05am.”

Recalling when he called him into the national team, Amrouche said he was impressed with Odhiambo’s fighting spirit.

“He knew how to fight, to me he was like a warrior,” said Amrouche who handled Harambee Stars in 2013 and 2014.

“I recall his statement that he was ready to take any task that I would offer him in the team. He was a very nice person and I have very good memories of him. I am really saddened by his death and I send my heartfelt condolences to his family in Kenya.”

The Algerian-born coach also recalled how the father of three (two boys and one girl), would on his free time play the busy Umoja route as a matatu driver, saying he was “hardworking and always wanted to give the best to his family.”

Until his death, Odhiambo was working as a driver for a local hotel.

Omondi, who has been out of action for quite some time now due to an injury, said Odhiambo was an ambitious footballer who worked hard to realise his dream of donning the national team colours.

“He used to work very hard which eventually paid off when he got a call up to the national team. That motivated me a lot and I also wanted to be in the national team like him,” he said.

Tusker striker Mike Khamati (right) and Wazito defender Mark Odhiambo fight for the ball during their Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at Camp Toyoyo grounds on April 25, 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Former Tusker Chief Executive Officer Charles Obiny, who signed him at the club, said Odhiambo was a role model to many upcoming players at the club.