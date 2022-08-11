Transition Committee releases league fixtures

The Football Kenya Transition Committee Wednesday released provisional fixtures for Premier League that kicks off on September 10.

However there is uncertainty over who will manage the league with the committee’s three months term ending on Sunday, almost a month before the new season begins.

“The situation now is wait and see. As for us, we have done our part in the development of the game,” said Transition Committee Head of Competition Ali Amour.

In the first round of the fixtures, defending champions Tusker will host Posta Rangers at Ruaraka ground on September 11, while last season’s runners up Kakamega Homeboyz have a date with AFC Leopards at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on the same day.

Giants Gor Mahia will host Ulinzi Stars at Nyayo National Stadium on September 10, while newly promoted National Super League champions APS Bomet and Fortune Sacco play Nairobi City Stars and FC Talanta respectively.

A number of clubs confirmed that they had seen the fixtures but will be waiting for a new government to come in and give direction on football affairs in the country.

Kenya held general elections on Tuesday. The new president elected will form his cabinet that includes a sports minister, to serve the Kenyan people.

Current Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded the federation in November over corruption allegations and constituted a committee that has been running football in the country since.

Fifa banned Kenya from international football over the government’s action.

Kenya remains in the international wilderness as clubs continue with their preparations for the new season.

Interestingly, the FKF Management Committee led by its Nairobi East chairman Amos Otieno told Nation Sport that they will be officially taking over the management of football this Monday.

Otieno rubbished the fixtures released by the transition committee and said they would go to court if the team serves beyond its term.

“The issue here is not the government of the day because football should not be dragged into politics. We have made plans for the new season and will be in charge from August 15. Our new fixtures will also be released in due course,” said Otieno.