Transition Committee meets clubs ahead of new season

The Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee has embarked on a strategy mission ahead of the 2022/23 season which kicks off in August by holding meetings with both men and women clubs featuring in the topflight league.

Head of Competitions Ali Amour met with all clubs in the FKF-PL and Women Premier Leagues (WPL) on Monday and Tuesday to plan for the new season scheduled to kick off on August 27.

The Women's Premier League will kick off on September 3.

The committee's tenure ends on August 14, a few days after the country holds its general elections and questions have risen on how the Major Retired Maurice Oyugi led-committee will be executing its mandate after its term has ended.

However, that was not the focus on Monday and Tuesday as the top league officials concentrated on how the committee can improve how it manages the game and some of its hit and misses last season.

The issues touched during the meeting were on officiating, players' transfers, security during matches and accountability on how the financial assistance provided by the government was utilised by the clubs.

“FKF-PL is a brand and we need to tame violence and hooliganism to help make our top tier one of the best on the continent. It is about sportsmanship therefore we need to embrace all kinds of results even if it's not favouring our aims,” said Ali Amour.

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda called on all parties to agree on the date of kick off of the league and work together to restore the league’s former glory.

“In terms of league kick off we need to agree wholly on when it will start because it's not a matter of honouring fixtures and playing for the sake of it but participating in a top tier that's one of the best,” said Shikanda.

On the issue of bad pitches, Joel Nato who represented WPL side Trans Nzoia Falcons called on the committee to ensure perimeter walls are mounted in the play grounds to tame insecurity.