Transition Comittee releases league fixtures

With a lot of uncertainty clouding the situation of football in the country, the Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee Wednesday released fixtures for the topflight league now expected to kick off on September 10.

The committee's term, which ends on August 14 and, had earlier scheduled the season to start on August 28.

In the first round of the fixtures, defending champions Tusker will host Posta Rangers at Ruaraka Grounds, while last season’s runners up Kakamega Homeboyz have a date with AFC Leopards at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Record champions Gor Mahia will host Ulinzi Stars at Nyayo National Stadium. Newly promoted APS Bomet and Fortune Sacco play Nairobi City Stars and FC Talanta respectively.

A number of clubs confirmed that they had seen the fixtures but were non-committal on whether they would honour the fixtures.

“Everybody is following how the election goes on and the incoming government will have a lot of say in football management in the country. This is what will determine if the fixtures will go on as planned by the committee.

You know there are political affiliations and honouring the fixtures will depend on who takes over the country,” said a football administrator, who didn’t want to be quoted because of the current political situation.

However, the FKF Management Committee led by Nairobi East chairman Amos Otieno told Nation Sport that they will be officially taking over the management of football on August 15.

Otieno rubbished the fixtures and threatened legal action on the committee if they stick to the office after the end of their mandate irrespective of the incoming government.

“The issue here is not the government of the day because football should not be dragged into politics. We have made plans for the new season and will be in charge from August 15. Our new fixtures will also be released in due course,” said Otieno.

He revealed that they have also been engaging the clubs and that the majority doesn’t support the idea of the Transition Committee remaining in office beyond their term.