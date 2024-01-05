Transfer window: Leopards, Tusker, Rangers ready to deal

AFC Leopards, Tusker FC, Shabana and Posta Rangers are expected to be the most active during the Football Kenya Federation Premier League mid-season transfer window that opens on Monday until February 8.

The three teams have already identified their targets and it is just a matter of agreeing terms and putting pen to paper.

After watching several off-season tournaments in Western Kenya during the two-week league break, Leopards coach Tomas Trucha is reported to have identified some key players he intends to bring to the den to stem their slide that has seen the former glamour club languish around the relegation line.

Among the players the Czech tactician picked out are defenders Salim Murunga and Brian Eshihanda from KPL sides Nzoia Sugar and Kakamega Homeboyz respectively.

Others on Ingwe’s radar are young strikers Dennis Biketi, Christopher Koloti, Kelly Madada and Mark Shaban, all former Shanderema Secondary School students. Deadly Homeboyz striker Alex Imbusia is also an AFC Leopards target.

Similarly, Tusker’s Robert Matano is looking to bolster his side that lies an uncharacteristic seventh position on the league table.

Rangers currently lying second with 28 points, five behind leaders Gor Mahia, are also reported to be looking for a top strikers.

Rangers may have welcomed back the duo Bernard Ondiek and Curtis Wekesa from injury but their coach John Kamau will still want to sharpen the strike force further.

The two players had been sidelined for more than a month due. Lying 14th on the table from 16 matches, Shabana is set to undergo significant changes.

About eight players are expected to be released and new blood brought it to strength the attack and midfield department.

Clubs secretary general Elizaphan Kerama said the technical bench has identified striker Philemon Nyakwaka from Mara Sugar FC, a National Super League side.

Shabana may off load seven players, former international midfielder Enock Agwanda, Eric Ongiri, Denis Kakama Wafula, Johanna Mwita, Victor Kamungo and Samuel Atiti. Fourth placed Kakamega Homeboyz are unlikely to be active.