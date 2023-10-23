Trans Nzoia Falcons coach Okiring resigns

Trans Nzoia Falcons coach Justine Okiring has stepped down from his role following a disappointing 5-0 loss to league debutantes Soccer Assassins in their Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) at Ndura Stadium in Kitale on Sunday.

It marked their third consecutive loss in this season's league. They were previously defeated 4-1 by Zetech Sparks on October 7 and suffered a 4-0 loss to Bunyore Starlets at Mumias Sports Complex on October 15.

In an interview with Nation Sport on Monday, Okiring confirmed his decision to resign, attributing it to the immense pressure he faced from both the fans and the management.

"Last season, I played a crucial role in helping the team avoid relegation. However, it seems that things are not going well at the club. The newly acquired players have decided to boycott training, demanding their unpaid dues from last season. Moreover, they are only provided with one meal a day, which is not sufficient to sustain them," said Okiring, who has been with the team since 2018.

Last season, some of the club officials resigned after Falcons players made shocking revelations regarding sexual advances made by some officials.

"I have been personally burdened with the responsibility of providing transportation for away matches, using my own car. Furthermore, I have been funding the team with my own money, which has become a challenge in taking care of my own family. I have reached a point where I feel the need to focus on other endeavors, away from the constant pressure I face every single day," added Okiring’.

Following the allegations, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) suspended the club for a month.

After the incident it emerged that Trans Nzoia county had expressed interest in acquiring the club but the management demanded a sum of Sh3 million, which the county deemed to be excessive.

“The solution at hand was for the club officials to sell the team to the county. Governor George Natembeya had expressed his willingness to support the team by the county owning it, but unfortunately, the management were not in agreement," a source told Nation Sport.

In their match against Bunyore, the team had to play with only eight players, without any substitutes. Similarly, in their matches against Zetech and Assassins, the team had only 11 players without any reserve players.

With the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Educatio (KCSE) beginning Monday, the team will face a significant setback as five key players will be sitting for their exams.

They include striker Leonida Nakhumicha as well as defenders Miriam Nanjala, Cedar Chepkoech, and Sarah Nafula. Additionally, goalkeeper Esther Atieno, all of whom are students at Brenda Girls High School in Trans Nzoia county.

They face against Bungoma Queens next weekend in their next assignment. Elsewhere, Vihiga Queens went top of the table with seven points from three matches after a 1-1 draw against fifth placed Kenya Police Bullets at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday.

In their first game of the league, Vihiga Queens secured victories with a scoreline of 2-1 against Ulinzi Starlets and 3-1 against Kibera Girls Soccer, who currently find themselves in the 11th position.

Queens are just one point ahead of Ulinzi Starlets, Zetech Sparks, and Bunyore Starlets FC, who currently occupy the second, third, and fourth places respectively.

Newbies Soccer Assassins moved to position seven after a convincing 5-0 victory over bottom placed Trans Nzoia Falcons at Ndura Stadium in Kitale on Sunday with international Valarie Nekesa netting four goals to lead the top scorers chart with four goals.

The team on Monday appointed Benter Achieng as assistant head coach on a two-year deal. Achieng, formerly with Thika Queens now Kenya Police Bullets, will deputise Francis Muhambe.

"The management of Madira Soccer Assassins wishes to confirm the appointment of coach Benta Achieng' on a two year deal. She comes in as an assistant coach to Francis Muhambe. Bentah adds wealth of experience having won the Kenya Women Premier League twice with Thika Queens and also having served the national team as an assistant coach. We wish her all the best as she embarks on her duties as in the next few days," the club statement stated.