Tough weekend for Nation FC in La Liga contest, FKF Cup

The Nation Media Group’s football team (Nation FC) has been drawn in a tough Group ‘A’ of the La Liga Media Football Tournament to be played this Sunday at the Goan Institute in Nairobi.

Nation FC will face off in Group ‘A’ with seven-a-side specialists Capital FM, CTGN and Homeboyz.

Group ‘B’ has Radio Africa Group, The Standard, Goal.com and Royal Media Services.

It will be a tough weekend for Nation FC as on Saturday, the team will be in action in the FKF Betway Cup away to Vihiga Sportiff at Mumboha grounds in Vihiga County before making the overnight trip back to Nairobi to honour the La Liga Valentine’s Day date.

“But we have a depth in squad and should be able to handle this test of mental and physical character well,” Nation FC coach John Wahome said after naming the squad that will travel to Vihiga.

“It’s a tough test as we have just resumed training after a long lay-off owing to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Boasts experience

With Fidel Maithya in goal and the defence revolving around Shamason Osiago, Eric Isinta and attack led by Sam Kiplagat, Nation FC boasts experience and will be using the La Liga and Vihiga tournaments to also shake off the rust after staying out of action since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team leaves for Vihiga Friday morning. “We are excited to celebrate the 90th season of La Liga together with the media in Kenya – and also have fun and celebrate football together,” Beatriz García, the La Liga delegate for international development, covering Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia, said on Thursday.

“The winning team will choose a children football project that will benefit from a donation of training material and La Liga balls thanks to our partner MBet,” she said.