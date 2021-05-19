Tottenham's Euro hopes dented by Aston Villa defeat

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane reacts during their English Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on May 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Paul Childs | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • With fifth and sixth place finishes securing a place in next season's Europa League, Tottenham are involved in the scramble to make it into the tournament.
  • Seventh place would bring entry into a play-off for the new Europa Conference League.
  • Kane was named in Tottenham's starting line-up just days after reportedly telling the club he wants to leave.

London, United Kingdom

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.