Spurs spoil Newcastle's Saudi party

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min (centre) celebrates

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal during their English Premier League match against Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England on October 17, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Spurs have had a far from ideal start to the season under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo but in Harry Kane and Son Heung-min they have the star quality Newcastle hope to have in years to come
  • Kane turned provider for Spurs' third as his low cross was converted by Son sliding in at the far post
  • A red card for Jonjo Shelvey seven minutes from time rounded off a miserable day on the field for Newcastle

Newcastle, UK

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.