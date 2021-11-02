Tottenham appoint Antonio Conte as new manager

Inter Milan's Italian coach Antonio Conte shouts instructions during their Italian Serie A match against Udinese on May 23, 2021 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. Conte has parted company with newly-crowned Serie A champions Inter Milan after leading them to a first title in 11 years, the Italian club confirmed on May 26, 2021.

Photo credit: MIiguel Medina | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Spurs fired Nuno after just four months in charge and moved quickly to bring in Conte, who guided Chelsea to the Premier League title in 2016/2017 with Tottenham runners-up.
  • The 52-year-old has been out of work since leaving Inter Milan at the end of last season having guided them to the Serie A title.

London

