Top strikers struggling to get goals as KCB take charge

AFC Leopards forward Caleb Olilo (right) vies for the ball with Musasia Steiner of Posta Rangers during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on May 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • Kariobangi Sharks’ Kapaito and Leopards’ Rupia hit a dry spell after a flying start.
  • Bankers make the most of their chances and bounce back atop the log.

As the fight for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title intensifies with June 30 in mind, some strikers who were scoring at will before the league took a break seem to have lost their scoring touch.

