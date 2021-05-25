Top strikers struggling to get goals as KCB take charge

As the fight for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title intensifies with June 30 in mind, some strikers who were scoring at will before the league took a break seem to have lost their scoring touch.

Leading goal poacher Erick Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks, who has so far found the back of the net 14 times in the league, and his closest competitor Elvis Rupia (11 goals), have both failed to score in the past four matches.

But KCB has made the most of their chances since the league resumed two weeks ago, overtaking Tusker at the top of the table of standings following their convincing 3-0 win over coach Casa Mbung’o’s Bandari FC at Utalii grounds in Nairobi on Sunday.

KCB, coached by Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno, have now amassed 36 points, one above Tusker who played to 1-1 draw against moneybags Wazito. Both KCB and Tusker have played 16 matches each, and are touted as title challengers.

However, AFC who are third on 33 points after 16 games, could leapfrog the two teams on Thursday should the 13-time Kenyan champions beat bottom-placed Mathare United by three unanswered goals in their rescheduled fixture at Utalii grounds.

Kapaito told Nation Sport that he is still determined to replicate the 2018 success when he scored 16 goals, then target a better performance as the league progresses.

For the 25-year-old, the 2-0 loss his fourth-placed team suffered against Ulinzi Stars in Narok was the fourth straight match in which he failed to score.

The last time the attacker found the back of the net was on February 28, when Sharks thumped KCB 3-0 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi. He scored one goal in the match.

“I’m still trying to rediscover my form after a break lasting over one and a half months. The goals will just come but it is good also to note that every team is now tough and putting an extra performance as the league nears the peak,” said Kapaito.

Rupia has also not scored in four straight matches. The burly attacker last scored in Leopards’ 2-1 win over Kakamega Homeboyz on February 28.

“I still have the determination of emerging the league’s top scorer. It is just two games since we resumed and I have the confidence I will start scoring soon. The second leg has just began,” said the 26-year-old.

Tusker striker Henry Meja and Sofapaka’s Lawrence Jumaw, ho are tied on eight goals each, have also failed to add to their tally.

Meja, who bagged important goals in the first leg, has failed to score for his team in their past two matches which have ended in 0-0 draw and 1-1 stalemate against KCB and Wazito respectively.

Juma has however scored once, bagging the second in their 2-0 against Wazito two weeks ago to add to the seven goals he score before the league resumed.

None of the teams in the relegation zone won at the weekend.

Mathare United’s new coach Frank Ouna picked up his first point in their 2-2 draw against hosts Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.