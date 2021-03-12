Top-four, relegation battles take centre stage in EPL

Tottenham forward Gareth Bale

Tottenham Hotspur's Welsh striker Gareth Bale (left) celebrates with Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura (right) after scoring their fourth goal during their English Premier League match against Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on February 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Manchester United, Leicester and Chelsea are in pole position to finish in the top four, but West Ham, Everton, Tottenham and Aston Villa all have games in hand to bolster their challenge
  • Still five points adrift of Chelsea, albeit with a game in hand, Tottenham can ill afford many more slip ups if they are not to rely on cup glory to salvage Mourinho's first full season in charge
  • Fulham's revival will be put to the test when Manchester City travel to Craven Cottage on Saturday, which could give the other strugglers a chance to gain some breathing space

London

