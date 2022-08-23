Top football leagues thrown into confusion by SDT ruling

The fate of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) and the National Super League competitions for the 2021/22 season was not yet clear by Tuesday evening with the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) denying it had annulled the leagues, but conceding it had effected some changes.

SDT Chairman John Ohaga told Nation Sport that he had not tied up the whole ruling on a case against the FKF Transition Committee by clubs and the FKF Judicial Bodies and Standing Committee.

He, however, revealed that the FKF Transition Committee made a mistake in ignoring the federation-constituted bodies and forming its own to decide disputes involving teams in the top tier and the second tier leagues.

Ohaga denied reports that the leagues had been annulled entirely, saying only the teams that were part of the case at the SDT had won their cases and were the ones affected by the ruling.

“We have just made a declaration which has affected some teams which had a case before the SDT and won. I’m tying up the ruling this evening then I can send it to you,” SDT Chairman John Ohaga told Nation Sport.

Migori Youth FC, Gusii FC, Dandora Love FC, Zoo FC, Kamungei United FC, Coastal Heroes FC, Mwatate United FC, Kisumu Allstars FC and Francis Ngira Okello filed the case against the FKF Transition Committee in May on the management of the league.

They were then joined by FKF Judicial Bodies and Standing Committee, Kariobangi Sharks FC, Vihiga United FC, Mathare United FC, Sofapaka FC later as “interested parties.”

However, given Ohaga’s sentiment that the teams which filed their cases are the ones who is favoured by the ruling, then a number of them will still stay in either leagues, since they were already relegated.

In the FKF-PL, Mathare United and Vihiga Bullets were relegated, while in the National Super League, Dandora Love and Gusii United faced the axe.

Zoo FC was also relegated after dishing out walkovers and pulling out of the league.

The Kericho-based side protested the decision by the Ministry of Sports to extend the term of the FKF Transition Committee.

Administration Police Service Bomet and Fortune Sacco had already been promoted to the FKF-PL after emerging as champions and runners up respectively.

FKF Management Committee Vice Chairman Amos Otieno confirmed to Nation Sport that their lawyers in the case had confirmed to them that the league was declared null and void.