Top clubs scout for talent at Oguso Cup

The Chris Oguso Cup off-season tournament continues to be a breeding ground for developing young talent and shaping the future of football in the country.

Oguso is the superintendent of Police and CEO of topflight clubs Kenya Police FC and Kenya Police Bullets.

The 13th edition of the tournament came to an end on Friday at Mahanga grounds in Vihiga County. The tournament attracted 32 men teams and 16 women teams from Vihiga, Hamisi, Sabatia, Luanda and Emuhaya constituencies.

Madira United defended their title in the women's category to take home Sh200,000. Itabania and Malkia received Sh100,000 and Sh50,000 respectively for their commendable second and third place finishes.

The ladies tournament failed to take place last year due to financial constraints.

"In 2021, our team emerged victorious and retained the cup. Our triumph came after facing off with seasoned players, and we now see ourselves as champions. This achievement has boosted our confidence, as we now feel that we belong in the same league with top players," said Madira captain Jane Hato, who also leads the Kenya Under-20 women's team, Rising Starlets.

In the men's category, Chavavo's outstanding performance earned them Sh300,000, while Red Bees and Kidundu United received Sh100,000 and Sh50,000 for their respective second and third place finishes.

The tournament was established in 2011 and Red Bees are the most successful team with seven titles. After winning the inaugural edition in 2011, they went ahead to claim victory from 2013 to 2016, as well as in 2019 and 2021.

The 2020 edition, whose men's competition was won by Mahanga Boda Boda, recorded the highest number of participants as Madzuu Ladies emerged victorious in the girls' category.

In 2021, the tournament was expanded to five sub-counties within Vihiga County: Vihiga, Sabatia, Hamisi, Emuhaya, and Luanda Mungoma.

The 2022 edition, was won by Kidundu FC who beat Red Bees in the final at Chavavo High School.

"The tournament has undoubtedly served as a breeding ground for some of the country's top players, who have gone on to join prestigious clubs such as Nzoia Sugar, Kakamega Homeboys, AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia, Mulembe United, and Vihiga United. After the players are recruited in those clubs ,we do a follow-up on their progress. This is the only way to grow our game. I want to thank sponsors Betika for supporting grassroot talents,” said Oguso

Some standout beneficiaries are midfielder Lesley Otieno and striker David Simiyu, who have both joined Police FC from the 2021 and 2022 editions.

"I am not after any political seat, my aim is to come back home and support young talent. I believe in giving them a platform to showcase their abilities and help them reach their full potential. It is important to invest in the next generation and provide them with the opportunities they need to succeed. I am committed to using my resources to make a positive impact in my community and empower the youth," added Oguso.

"That was a good display from the players. I have seen big potential in them. I have identified good players from the tournament that I will invite to Nairobi for trials ahead of the second leg of the season," noted Mathare United CEO Jectone Obure.