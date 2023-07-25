Tom Juma appointed new AFC Leopards coach

Kenyan football giants AFC Leopards have appointed former players Tom Juma and Fred Ambani as the club’s new head coach and assistant coach respectively.

In a Tuesday statement, the 12-Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) champions said it settled on Juma for the top job thanks to “his significant contribution as an integral part of the coaching staff in the previous season.”

“The management is confident that this coaching duo will lead the team to greater heights in the upcoming season,” said the club in the statement.

Juma replaces Belgian Patrick Aussems whom he deputised in the 2022/23 FKF-PL season where Ingwe finished seventh with 51 points.

Aussems announced on July 10 that he will not renew his contract with the club.