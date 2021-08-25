Tito Okello, Jules Ulimwengu leave Gor Mahia after poor season

Former champions Gor Mahia have parted ways with foreign striking duo of Tito Okello and Jules Ulimwengu.

This comes after the team's dismal performance in the just concluded 2020/21 season where K'Ogalo finished a distant eighth on the Football Kenya Federation Premier standings on 45 points, a massive 20 points behind champions Tusker.

Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola confirmed that Okello and Ulimwengu are no longer with the team, saying they didn't perform to the expectations of the fans and management.

"All foreign strikers in the team including Ulimwengu and Tito have exited and we are signing super strikers who will perform and ensure the team reclaims the league title. We are also focusing on the upcoming Caf matches and that is why we are in the process of signing three lethal strikers from Nigeria, Malawi and DRC. We want the team to start a new chapter and perform well next season," said Ochola.

K'Ogalo tactician Mark Harrisson confirmed that the team is currently on a two-week break before resuming training sessions ahead of the new season and Caf Confederation first round match in September.

"I have identified three strikers from Nigeria, Malawi and Democratic Republic of Congo. Even before our last match against Nzoia Sugar, i didn't know the whereabouts of Tito and Jules. The team will have new foreign strikers as i look to rebuild the squad and challenge for the league title," Harrison told Nation Sport Wednesday.

Ugandan-born Okello, who now plays for South Sudan, told Nation Sport a week ago that he was frustrated in Kenya due to hunger and unpaid salary arrears.

He threatened not to see through the remaining year of his contract unless his dues, which he claimed also included part of the signing fee, were fully paid.

Reports indicate that Ulimwengu has so far returned to Burundi and is looking for a new club.

Ulimwengu emerged as Gor Mahia's top scorer in the league on eight goals, while the deadlocked Okello, ,who came under fierce criticism from fans due to his wastefulness infront of goal, managed a paltry five in the league and another five in the FKF Betway Cup.

Harrisson also defended the signing of 31-year-old Malian international custodian Adama Keita, saying he is an experienced goalkeeper who will shine for the club next season.

"As it stands now, I'm not sure if Gad (Mathews) and the other two will be in the team next season. I have to prepare and beef my squad after what I can say has been a poor season to a team used to winning titles," added the 60-year-old English man, who was appointed on July 31.

Apart from Okello and Tito, others who have exited the club are Kenneth Muguna (Azam), Charles Momanyi (Tusker), Clifftone Miheso, who is also headed to Tusker, and long-serving goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch.