Tito Okello, Jules Ulimwengu leave Gor Mahia after poor season

Gor Mahia midfielder Sydney Ochieng (left) celebrates scoring with teammate Jules Ulimwengu FKF Cup

Gor Mahia midfielder Sydney Ochieng (left) celebrates scoring with teammate Jules Ulimwengu during their Football Kenya Federation Cup quarter-final match against Kariobangi Sharks at Utalii grounds, Nairobi on June 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Apart from Okello and Tito, others who have exited the club are Kenneth Muguna (Azam), Charles Momanyi (Tusker), Clifftone Miheso, who is also headed to Tusker, and long-serving goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch.
  • Over 10 players have also confirmed to Nation Sport that they are on the exit door from the troubled and financially crippled former champions.

Former champions Gor Mahia have parted ways with foreign striking duo of Tito Okello and Jules Ulimwengu.

