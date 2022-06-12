Title winning coach Matano threatens to quit Tusker

Veteran tactician Robert Matano has threatened to quit coaching Tusker citing disrespect from some individuals in the team.

Matano made the statement Sunday evening, just moments after guiding Tusker to their 13th Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

In their final match of the season, Tusker beat Posta Rangers 2-0. Midfielder Shaphan Siwa and substitute Jackson Macharia scored a goal apiece for the Brewers. Matano did not name the individuals.

“I have received this title with a lot of mixed feelings. I thank my players very much because they protected me. If it was not for them, I would not be here today.

This is a team I have struggled with but I do not think that I will be here anymore because I am not respected. There is somebody that does not need me in the team and I am not happy with that," said a visibly angry Matano.

“I am a coach who knows what he is doing. I don’t depend on luck so I am happy to have proved him wrong. There are times when a team is down and those are moments in football. I said the league is a marathon and that we will win, but some people do not respect or trust me.”

The tactician was under pressure at the beginning of the season following Tusker's poor performance. Reports were rife that he was living on borrowed time at the East Africa Breweries Limited sponsored club.

Responding to Matano's statements, Tusker's Chairman Dan Aduda said it is normal for coaches to be under pressure when their teams do not perform well.

He said if it is true that Matano was being disrespected, then he would not have won the league.

"Have you seen a team where a coach is not under pressure when they are not performing well," posed Aduda.

"The players were not playing for the coach but the club and their careers. I do not think he would have delivered the title if there was disrespect in the team."