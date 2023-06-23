Title jitters grip Gor Mahia as 2012 heartbreak lingers

“Lightning never strikes the same place twice.”

This is the proverb that Gor Mahia fans are clinging on ahead of the final day of action in the 2022/2023 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season on Sunday.

Gor lead the table on 67 points, one more than second-placed Tusker and any slip up from either team will be key in deciding the title.

Gor face Nairobi City Stars at Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani while tusker tackle already relegated Vihiga Bullets at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega.

K’Ogalo have won only once in their last five matches while brewers dropped points against Posta Rangers at Ruaraka Grounds.

Kenya Police striker Elvis Rupia, who has a league-high 26 goals will become the competition’s all-time highest goal scorer if he nets on Sunday.

Gor’s Benson Omala is on 25 goals and could also bag the Golden Boot.

Back to the proverb “Lightning never strikes the same place twice.”

On November 11, 2012, the last day of that season’s league Gor and Tusker were locked in a titanic title fight that had stretched to the final round of matches.

Gor needing a win to guarantee themselves the league crown went on to lose out after being held to a 1-1 draw by Thika United at City Stadium as Tusker crushed Nairobi City Stars 3-0 at Hope Centre in Kawangware.

Coincidentally, Robert Matano, who is the current Tusker coach was still at the helm of the brewers that season.

The fateful day, in the eyes of Gor Mahia adherents, is still fresh in their mind.

The loss was more painful because that season Gor were looking to end an 18-year title drought.

Fans had thronged City Stadium in their thousands expecting to celebrate winning the league title at the end of the day.

K’Ogalo dignitaries also made their way into the stadium in a fleet of big and expensive rides, some popping champagne.

Gor had dominated the league with an established squad whose members diehard fans could recite at heart. But it was not to be.

On Sunday, K’Ogalo face City Stars that was, incidentally involved in the decisive final day 11 years ago.

“Sunday game is a final for us because we will have to throw everything into the game. We have to win the league,” said under pressure Gor Mahia coach Jonathan McKinstry

After their 3-2 loss to Kakamega Homeboyz, a section of Gor fans wanted to cane the whole team as they demanded that McKinstry resign charging he is an average coach. Thankfully, Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier and club captain Philemon Otieno managed to calm the agitated fans.

On Monday, Gor Mahia players held a charged team meeting where they resolved to fight tooth and nail for the title.

Matano, who is eying his fifth league title, said his only focus on Sunday is beating Vihiga Bullets.

“I don’t want to talk about Gor‘s game. What I know is that I will win the league on Sunday and where the real trophy will be is not an issue to me,” said a confident Matano.

Former champions Mathare United have been relegated together with Bullets while Wazito will participate in the relegation/promotion play-off against either Mara Sugar and Migori Youth who are battling for the third position in the National Super League.

Sunday fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm)

Sofapaka v Nzoia Sugar (Ruaraka)

Kariobangi Sharks v AFC Leopards (Thika)

Wazito v Mathare (Muhoroni)

Nairobi City Stars v Gor Mahia (Kasarani)

Posta Rangers v Bandari (Police Sacco)

KCB v Police (Utalii)

Ulinzi Stars v FC Talanta (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Bidco United (Bukhungu)