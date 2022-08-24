Title hopefuls Kenya Police leave for preseason in Rwanda

Kenya Police FC left the country on Wednesday for a 10-day preseason training camp in Rwanda ahead of the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) season.

Police will face Rwandan giants Rayon Sports, AS Kigali and Rwanda's Police FC in friendly matches as they prepare for next season.

Police have already walloped Vapor FC from Ngong, Kenya 10-1 and Nation FC 5-0 in friendly matches.

Speaking to the players before departure, Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai said traveling to Rwanda is important because the team will learn more from their opponents.

"Mine is to wish you a safe journey as you depart for Rwanda.This is good preparation for the team and I am sure you will be better than position nine that you were last season. I don't want to hear about number nine anymore. I expect you to lead from the front," said Mutyambai.

"Position nine is not a good position, we have good teams like APS Bomet who have joined the league, there will be high competition next season and I don't expect new teams to come and take over the league."

"Let's train and train hard for good results, next season let's us try and finish fifth. I am sure we will climb up to the top in the coming seasons."

Police FC chairman Nyale Munga, who is also the Deputy Inspector General of Police, believes Police will win their maiden title next season.

"My boss has spoken to you, I hope you will take all that he has said into consideration. I will join you in Rwanda later, If I don't I will be here to receive you when you get back home," Munga said.

"Go and show the world that football is made in Kenya. Take the opportunity to showcase your talent as you market yourselves, here is an opportunity to attract foreign teams," added Munga.