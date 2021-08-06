Title-chasing KCB, Tusker face tricky tests

KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno and his Tusker counterpart Robert "The Lion" Matano are both optimistic of bagging this season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League title with four matches to the end of the season.

At the same time, the relegation battle intensifies this weekend with bottom-placed Vihiga United, Western Stima and Mathare United, who are separated by a point, all in action.

KCB, who are top on 57 points, host defending champions Gor Mahia at Thika Sub County Stadium on Sunday while Tusker who are on 55 points, play Sofapaka at Ruaraka Grounds on Saturday.

Otieno told Nation Sport that the title race is still open insisting there is no room for mistakes which can dent their hopes for a first ever league title.

“Fate is in our hands though any slip can cost us and jeopardise our chances of winning the league. The game against Gor Mahia will be tough and the only option at this crucial stage is to attack and score goals,” said Otieno.

Apart from Gor, the bankers still have a date with Vihiga United, AFC Leopards and Nairobi City Stars. KCB striker Derrick Otanga who has been in sparkling form will be out to add to tally of 12 goals.

Matano also asserted that his charges will keep KCB on check should the race go down to the wire.

“Our focus is to ensure we win our remaining four matches and see where we will be. The truth is that the four games make the league wide open to all the two teams,” said Matano.

With Mathare’s 3-2 win over Kariobangi Sharks pushing them to the bottom, Vihiga United coach Mike Mururi has decried poor finishing and lack of concentration which has made the team concede late in their last two matches against Ulinzi Stars and Posta Rangers.

Vihiga have 20 points while Western Stima and Mathare United are on 21 points each, making the relegation race wide open.

After the relegation of Zoo due to match fixing scandal in May, only one team will be automatically relegated to NSL while the one which finishes in position 16 will play in the promotion play-off.

“All is not lost as we have to rectify mistakes which makes us lose focus and concede late. We still have a chance,” said Mururi ahead of their match against AFC Leopards in Thika on Saturday.

After Saturday’s contest they play KCB and Kakamega Homeboyz in their last two games.

Western Stima’s Juma Abdallah however believes their last match against fellow relegation candidates Mathare United on August 22 will seal their fate.

Stima host Posta Rangers on Sunday with their other game of the season against Wazito.

Fixtures

Saturday

Bidco United v Ulinzi Stars Thika Stadium 1pm

Sofapaka v Tusker Ruaraka Grounds 3.15pm

Mathare United v Nairobi City Stars Ruaraka Grounds, 1pm

AFC Leopards v Vihiga United Thika Stadium 3.15pm

Sunday

Kakamega Homeboyz v Bandari Bukhungu Stadium, 3pm

Nzoia Sugar v Wazito Sudi Stadium, 3pm

KCB v Gor Mahia Thika Stadium, 3.15pm