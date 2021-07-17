Title-chasing KCB pegged back, Gor stumble again

Eric Kapaito

Kariobangi Sharks players celebrate a goal during their FKFPL match against Vihiga United at Thika Stadium on July 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Saturday Nation Team

What you need to know:

  • Kapaito had a chance to score a hat trick in their clash against relegation-threatened Vihiga but his late penalty was saved by goalkeeper Mustapha Oduor. Sharks’ other goals were netted by James Mazembe and Peter Lwasa.

Title hopefuls KCB on Saturday came from behind to hold Wazito to a 1-1 draw in an entertaining Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Thika Stadium in Kiambu.

