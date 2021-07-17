Title-chasing KCB pegged back, Gor stumble again

Title hopefuls KCB on Saturday came from behind to hold Wazito to a 1-1 draw in an entertaining Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Thika Stadium in Kiambu.

Later at the same venue, top scorer Erick Kapaito scored a brace to take his tally thus far to 21, as Kariobangi Sharks thumped Vihiga United 4-0.

In other matches of the day, defending champions Gor Mahia, beaten by Tusker two weeks ago, fought back to hold Nairobi City Stars 1-1 at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi, while 10-man Sofapaka battled to a one-all stalemate with Posta Rangers at Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta.

At the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showgrounds in Nakuru, Kakamega Homeboyz beat Nzoia Sugar 2-1, while Ulinzi Stars rallied from behind to overpower Western Stima by the same scoreline.

Kenya international David Ambulu salvaged a point for KCB from the spot with four minutes to go after Fidel Origa handled the ball in the area. The goal cancelled Michael Owino’s first half strike for Wazito.

KCB moved to within six points of Tusker with a game in hand.

“We did not play well in the first half but the boys recollected themselves well towards the end of the game and created some scoring opportunities. I thought we were winning it but all in all, I am satisfied with a draw,” said KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno, who complained of the officiating.

His counterpart Francis Kimanzi said: “We were a little bit unlucky, I think they were awarded a very cheap penalty. All in all, after playing on Wednesday we had just two days to rest before playing today. Honestly, we deserved a point.”

Kapaito had a chance to score a hat trick in their clash against relegation-threatened Vihiga but his late penalty was saved by goalkeeper Mustapha Oduor. Sharks’ other goals were netted by James Mazembe and Peter Lwasa.

Reporting by Victor Otieno, Francis Mureithi and Cecil Odongo



