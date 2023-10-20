Time up for Matano? Tusker battle Gor, Leopards visit Bandari as FKF-PL returns

Under-fire Tusker coach Robert Matano leads his charges against champions Gor Mahia as the Football Kenya Federation Premier League resumes after the international break.

Czech Tomas Trucha begins his second stint as AFC Leopards coach when Ingwe visit Bandari on Sunday.

Tusker host second-placed Gor Mahia at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Sunday while struggling Leopards travel to Mombasa to battle Bandari.

Three matches are on the cards on Saturday, while six more are scheduled for Sunday across different venues in the country.

League leaders Posta Rangers will be out to extend their lead at the summit to seven points when they FC Talanta on Saturday at Ruaraka Stadium.

The mailmen have garnered 16 points, four above Gor Mahia and Murang'a Seal, who are not in action until Sunday.

Three matches will be live on Tanzanian Pay TV Azam this weekend.

KCB and Ulinzi Stars will be the first live match on Saturday at MISC Kasarani from 4pm.

The double header at Kasarani Sunday that will see Kariobangi Sharks clash with Muhoroni Youth at 1pm and Tusker up against Gor Mahia from 4pm will also be live.

This game could be a defining moment for Matano's five year-reign at the club after chairman Charles Gacheru earlier this week said the veteran tactician must win this match or face the sack.

“The league has just started and it is a marathon. Why am I being threatened? I can even decide to leave because I’m not in that category of people who work under threats. Matano has left Tusker before and even if it happens this time, it wouldn’t be strange,” the 59-year-old said on Thursday.

Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinistry said the game presents another opportunity for his charges to continue with their momentum.

“Playing Tusker is always tough because of the quality of the players and their fighting spirit. This is a big game for us as we will also be eying not only maximum points but playing good football,” said McKinstry.

Gor Mahia head into the game buoyed by their 2-0 win over rivals AFC Leopards in the Mashemeji Derby before the international break as Tusker suffered a 1-0 loss to league returnees Shabana.

Matano has not beaten Gor Mahia in two meetings under McKinstry, with K’Ogalo winning the first leg 2-1 while both teams drew 0-0 in the second leg.

However, in the last six league matches between the two giants, Tusker have three wins, Gor one win, while two games have ended in a stalemate.

Trucha will be out to make his bow as Leopards manager with a win.

Trucha, 51, took over this week from Tom Juma, who was sacked after the 2-0 loss to Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji Derby two weeks ago.

Trucha finds Leopards second last with a paltry four points, with no win in six matches this season.

Bandari will also be under the tutelage of acting coach John Baraza after veteran tactician Twahir Muhiddin was axed two weeks ago.

The veteran coach was sacked after a 2-0 loss to Bidco United at Kasarani Annex on October 9.

Bandari have not beaten Leopards in the last four matches.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

FC Talanta v Posta Rangers (Ruaraka)

Sofapaka v Kenya Police (Kenyatta, Machakos)

KCB v Ulinzi Stars (Kasarani, 4pm)

Sunday

Nzoia Sugar v Kakamega Homeboyz (Sudi)

Bandari v AFC Leopards (Mbaraki)

Bidco United v Murang’a Seal (Kasarani Annex)

Tusker v Gor Mahia (Kasarani, 4pm)

Shabana v Nairobi City Stars (Raila Odinga)