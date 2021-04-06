Time for Tuchel to make tough decisions at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea's German head coach Thomas Tuchel gestures during their Uefa Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Club Atletico de Madrid at the Arena Nationala stadium in Bucharest on February 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Daniel Mihailescu | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • His call for calm fell on deaf ears among some of his squad with reports of a training ground clash on Sunday between Antonio Rudiger and Kepa Arrizabalaga
  • A swift response is needed in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Porto in the first of two clashes between the sides in Seville due to coronavirus restrictions on travel between Portugal and England
  • The time has come for Tuchel to make some big decisions if he is to go one better than last season when he guided Paris Saint-Germain to the Champions League final

