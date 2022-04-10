Timbe scores as Buriram United clinch Thai Premier League crown

Kenyan international Ayub Timbe Masika scored once as Buriram United walloped Nongbua Pitchaya 3-0 to be crowned Thailand Premier League champions on Sunday.

Thrice Buriram were denied by defending champions Pathum United, Khon Kaen United and Chiangrai United the chance to celebrate their eighth Premier League title and their first since 2018, but not this time round

After losing 1-0 against Pathum on March 20, drawing 0-0 with Kaen United on April 2 and 1-1 stalemate at the hands of Chiangrai on April 6, Buriram were now facing too much pressure from second-ranked Pathum, who had reduced the lead from 12 points on March 5 to just five with two matches to go.

Supachok Sarachat got Buriram going after finding the back of the net at the half-hour mark before more goals from Theerathon Bunmathan (69th minute) and Masika (82nd). Masika, who came on for Aung Thu on 78 minutes, got an assist from Sarachat.

The Kenyan winger had not won a trophy at KRC Genk, Lierse SK in Belgium, Beijing Renhe, Heilongjiang Lava Spring and Chengfeng in China, Reading in England and Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

Masika joined Buriram on December 3, 2021 on a one-and-half year contract as a free agent after terminating his contract with Vissel.