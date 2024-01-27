Thrills, upsets cement Afcon 2023 as one of best ever

In Abidjan

After the dust settled on the group stage of Afcon 2023, and one thing is clear: this edition is proving to be a spectacle like no other.

With upsets galore, captivating displays of attacking football and a refreshing spirit of competition, the tournament has already cemented itself as a contender for the greatest Afcon ever held.

Here’s why Afcon 2023 is shaping up to be the best.

A feast for the eyes

The real story lies in the on-field action.

Afcon 2023 has been a celebration of attacking football, with teams throwing caution to the wind and embracing a free-flowing, goal-laden style.

Senegal’s blistering start, featuring three wins and a staggering nine goals, exemplifies this shift.

Interestingly, when the Lions of Teranga won the Afcon in 2021, they scored one goal in the group stages and picked two goalless draws.

This time, the defending African champions only conceded one goal in that 3-1 win over Cameroon.

A total of 89 goals were scored across the 36 matches played in the group stage.

This is eight goals more than the 2021 edition hosted by Cameroon.

Senegal's midfielder #25 Lamine Camara (second right) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group C football match between Senegal and Gambia at Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro on January 15, 2024.

Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo | AFP

The knockout stages that kicked off Saturday night, promise even more drama, with every match a potential final.

The unpredictability continues, making every prediction a gamble.

The quest for the crown is wide open, leaving fans across the continent glued to their screens, eagerly awaiting the crowning of a new champion.

Without a doubt, it’s a tournament where anything is possible, where underdogs can roar and giants can crumble.

It’s Afcon at its most captivating; seemingly, the best is yet to come.

“Overall, it’s been a very successful tournament so far. There are a lot of subplots, a lot of surprises, and smaller teams making some shocks, with Mauritania, Cape Verde, and Equatorial Guinea being in the last 16.

“So I mean, you just need to go to social media to see how much people have enjoyed it not just in Africa but around the world to say, you know, the job has been done to get the people, the TV rights people see money’s worth and all the sponsors that came on board because it’s going viral it’s trending almost every day,” says Lorenz Kohler, a South African football journalist.

Giants fall, minnows rise

Gone are the days of predictable group winners and favoured teams cruising through.

Tunisia ranked third in Africa and was sent packing after three games, while giants like Ghana and Algeria suffered shocking early exits.

The mere hint of drama in Nigeria’s late comeback against Equatorial Guinea in the second match was just the prelude to an earthquake of upsets.

After taking an early lead against Mozambique, record champions Egypt needed Mohamed Salah’s 97th-minute penalty to salvage a draw - a premonition of the last-gasp theatrics to come.

Former titans like Ghana, Algeria, and Tunisia crashed out, while minnows like Equatorial Guinea, Namibia, Cape Verde, and Angola danced the victory jig atop their groups.

Tunisia's midfielder #10 Anis Ben Slimane (centre) fights for the ball with Namibia's defender #18 Aprocius Petrus (right) during their Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group E match at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on January 16, 2024.

Photo credit: Fadel Senna | AFP

Cote d’ Ivoire, once the tournament’s golden boys, teetered on the brink of elimination, their dreams of continental glory hanging by a thread.

The Elephants, in front of a massive home crowd, suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat by Equatorial Guinea, etching their name as the only host nation to lose two group games [a feat they first achieved in 1984].

Even the most celebrated superstars found themselves eclipsed by lesser-known heroes, each goal celebration a defiant roar against the predictability of the past.

Clearly, this isn’t a tournament where reputations guarantee results; it’s a level playing field where underdogs like Namibia have roared to life, sending tremors through the established order.

Coaching carousel spins

But the drama wasn’t confined to the pitch. The coaching carousel spun with dizzying speed.

It proves that when superstars fade from the Afcon stage, the coaches often shoulder the blame.

This year’s tournament has been no exception, with a wave of dismissals and resignations following early exits.

Ghana’s coach, Chris Hughton, became the immediate casualty after their disappointing group-stage elimination.

Ghana's English head coach Chris Hughton looks on during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group B football match between Egypt and Ghana at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 18, 2024.

Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo | AFP

Similarly, Tom Saintfiet stepped down from The Gambia after failing to recapture the magic of their surprise quarter-final run in 2022.

More predictable goodbyes came from Algeria, where Djamel Belmadi stepped down after a lacklustre campaign, and Tunisia, where Jalel Kadri resigned following their group stage exit.

Even an unexpected third-place finish in Group A wasn’t enough to save Ivory Coast boss Jean-Louis Gasset.

The humiliating drubbing by Equatorial Guinea, their worst-ever defeat, turned national anticipation into bitter disappointment, leading to Gasset’s swift dismissal. Remarkably, the Elephants managed to squeeze through to the knockout stages and now face defending champions Senegal despite their coaching shake-up.

Beyond the coaching merry-go-round, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) has cracked down on disciplinary issues, imposing mid-tournament bans on both Tanzania coach Adel Amrouche and Morocco boss Walid Regragui. While Amrouche’s team is already out, Regragui could miss the Atlas Lions’ crucial last-16 clash against South Africa on Tuesday, a blow Morocco will hope to overturn on appeal.

Stars dim, Nsue shines

The 2023 edition has seen its fair share of big names fall short of expectations while unlikely heroes have emerged to steal the spotlight. Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool and Egypt talisman, arrived at the tournament shouldering immense pressure.

His early injury exit against Ghana cast a shadow over Egypt’s campaign, and his subsequent return to England for treatment confirmed his absence for the remainder of the competition.

West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus enjoyed a bright start, scoring both goals in Ghana’s draw against Egypt.

However, his team’s subsequent collapse against Mozambique left him distraught, with Kudus attributing the loss to a lapse in concentration.

Victor Osimhen, Napoli’s Serie ‘A’ Golden Boot winner and recently crowned African Footballer of the Year, has yet to fully rediscover his scoring touch at Afcon.

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen reacts during their Africa Cup of Nations 2024 Group 'A' match against Guinea-Bissau at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 22, 2024.



Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

Despite leading the tournament in both expected goals (xG) and attempts on target, his solitary strike falls short of the expectations placed upon him. Amidst the dimmed stars, 34-year-old Emilio Nsue of Equatorial Guinea has defied expectations to emerge as the tournament’s top scorer with five goals. The former Middlesbrough and Birmingham City striker etched his name in Afcon history by scoring the first hat-trick in 16 years and becoming the oldest player to achieve the feat at the finals.

His brace against Cote d’ Ivoire propelled the National Thunder to a surprising first-place finish in Group ‘A’.

“The obvious player who has impressed me is Emilio Nsue, the 34-year-old playing in the third division in Spain,” adds Kohler.

“It’s not that we doubt his quality; he won the Under-19 Euros with Spain, with the team with David de Gea and Juan Mata.

“So he was always a good player. He played in La Liga for many years, but now he’s a right back or right wing in the third division and has five goals in three games.

“We thought it would be Sadio Mane or Victor Osimhen. You wouldn’t be expecting Emilio Nsue. I think he’s been one of the standout players.”

Kohler also picks Senegal’s 20-year-old Lamine Camara as another standout player.

The Metz forward is “showing that he’s gonna be a world-class player”.

Mauritania goalkeeper Babacar Niasse, who dedicated his Man of the Match award to his teammates after their historic win over Algeria, has also been exceptional.

“He doesn’t look like a footballer; he looks like a basketball player, very tall, lanky, not very muscular, but he’s stood out firstly because of his appearance, and secondly, because of great performances,” says Kohler.

Jesús Owono of Equatorial Guinea, winner of the Best Goalkeeper of the Group Stage award, has also been impressive.

“He was the hero in the previous Afcon at 20 years old. He’s 22 now and is coming of age. He’s not a first choice at his club in Spain at Alavés, but it’s showing that he’s going to be one of the top goalkeepers of the continent.”

Afcon 2023 continues to unfold with unexpected twists and turns.