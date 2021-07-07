Three things we learned from Italy v Spain at Euro 2020

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saves a shot from Spain's forward Alvaro Morata (unseen) in a penalty shootout during their UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final match at Wembley Stadium in London on July 6, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Matt Dunham | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Despite travelling fans from both countries being shut out due to quarantine rules, 60,000 supporters were allowed into Wembley as part of the biggest sporting crowd in the United Kingdom since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2019.
  • Any fears that of a flat atmosphere were dispelled well before kick-off, with thousands of Italian and Spanish expatriates drapped in flags and shirts colouring the home of English football red and blue.

London

