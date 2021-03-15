Three talking points from the Premier League

Leicester City's Northern Irish manager Brendan Rodgers (left) congratulates Leicester City's Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho (left) at the end of the game during their English Premier League match against Sheffield United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on March 14, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Lindsey Parnaby | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Indeed it was not until Tottenham went behind and were reduced to 10 men by Erik Lamela's red card that Arsenal were put under any pressure.
  • The Gunners nearly threw away a first derby win in three years as Kane hit the post and had a goal ruled out for offside, only serving to show what could have happened had Spurs shown the same intent from the start.

London

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. CS Amina appoints Cricket Kenya normalisation Committee

  2. Absa Bank Kenya pumps in Sh30 million for golf tourneys

  3. Caf Champs League: Simba beat Merrikh to inch closer to quarters

  4. Ulinzi Stars first FKF-PL team to take Covid-19 jab

  5. Africa must win World Cup soon, says new CAF boss

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.