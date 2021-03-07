Three talking points from the Premier League

Manchester United's English defender Luke Shaw (centre) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during their English Premier League match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on March 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Peter Powell | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • United's latest derby win may have come too late to reignite the title race, but it maintains Solskjaer's impressive personal record against Guardiola.
  • The Norwegian has won all three meetings at the Etihad between the pair as United were again able to do what so few others have managed against City in soaking up pressure before pouncing on the counter-attack.

London

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Five talking points from the FKF-PL

  2. Team LeBron dominates 2021 NBA All-Star Game

  3. Poll: Most Japanese don't want foreign fans at Olympics

  4. Kenyan judokas win regional title in Zanzibar

  5. Why Ahmad is Motsepe's only obstacle in becoming Caf president

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.