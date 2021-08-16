Three talking points from the opening weekend of the Premier League

Son Heung-Min

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min celebrates scoring the opening goal during their English Premier League match against Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on August 15, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Adrian Dennis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • United, a rejuvenated Liverpool with key players back form injury, and European champions Chelsea with Romelu Lukaku returning to Stamford Bridge will pose a far tougher challenge for the title this season.
  • If City want to keep their crown and dream of ending their wait for the Champions League, they may need to pay up for Kane in the next two weeks.

