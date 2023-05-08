Three match-fixing suspects released on Sh200,000 fine
Nairobi City Stars have expressed disappointment in the manner in which a court case involving the club and three match fixing suspects was handled after it emerged Monday that the accused had been released on a Sh200,000 fine each.
As a result, the club has urged the Dan Wanyama-led National Assembly Committee on Sports, Culture and Tourism to double its efforts in pushing for the enactment of a law criminalizing match fixing in the country.