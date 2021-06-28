Three key battles in England's Euro 2020 clash with Germany

Germany's midfielder Leroy Sane rides a bicycle as he arrives for a training session at the team's base camp in Herzogenaurach on June 27, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Christof Stache | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Neither side has hit top form during the tournament so far, but England are confident of beating the Germans in the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time since 1966 in front of 45,000 fans at Wembley.

London

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME It’s official, Safari Rally will be back again, and again

  2. Three key battles in England's Euro 2020 clash with Germany

  3. Kenyan rally drivers join ranks of celebrated names beamed on live TV

  4. Uhuru's full speech during Safari Rally closing ceremony

  5. France eye Euro 2020 quarter-finals as Modric plots Spain downfall

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.