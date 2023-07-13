Three Kenyans to feature in Women's World Cup Festival23

Three members of the Moving The Goalposts (MTG) organisation will feature in Festival23, an eight-day youth festival in Sydney, Australia during the Fifa Women's World Cup 2023's quarter-final week.

The three selected by MTG Kilifi are Fatma Mohammed, Janet Motah and Elvinah Kahindi.

Festival23 is a remarkable event that celebrates the social impact of football, bringing together young individuals for a combination of educational workshops and cultural programmes delivered through sports.

“The festival aims to create a multiplier effect of positive social change across international and domestic communities,” MTG said in a statement on Thursday.

Fatma's journey with MTG began as a player and quickly led her to become a field leader.

Motah's exceptional work as a mentor for youth in the field of sports for development has earned her recognition as one of the most promising figures in her community.

“Janet's desire to be part of the Festival23 volunteering team once again showcases her unwavering dedication to creating positive change through sports,” MTG said.

Kahindi has been an integral part of MTG since 2004. MTG has provided her with support in education, nurtured her football talent, and guided her career development.

MTG said Kahindi's outstanding leadership skills have been instrumental in various roles within the organisation, leading to her selection for Festivals23.

“She aims to broaden her skill set by learning how to organise high-standard events, promoting gender equality and empowering youth through sports,” added the statement.