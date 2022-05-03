Three Kenyans picked for Sh40m Betsafe jackpot draw

Three lucky Kenyans have been selected for a draw to win a Sh40 million Betsafe Super Jackpot.

Bernard Kanyi a mechanic from Kasarani, Joseph Mutinda a marketing professional from Kahawa Sukari, and Joab Opiri from Bondo, Siaya County, were called by Betsafe on May 2, 2022 and informed about being entered in the draw whose results will be released on May 21.

Opiri expressed his excitement at being selected for the draw.

“I can’t celebrate too loudly because I am at work, but when I get back home, I will be jumping up and down. If I win the Sh40 million, I will open a business, build a home and pay school fees for my children,” said Opiri, a customer care representative when he was called.

The three were selected, by a random process overseen by the Betting Control and Licensing Board, from a pool of 111 players who correctly predicted the outcome of 10 out of 17 football matches in the Betsafe Super Jackpot.

Pauline Opal, a representative of the Betting Control and Licensing Board, was present to verify the veracity of the random selection process.

“I have verified that the process is open and transparent, and it suits the requirements of the BCLB for the conduct of such draws,” she said.

Seven more contestants will be picked for a chance at the grand prize, with three to be selected on May 8 while four will be picked on May 15 through a random process from players of the Super Jackpot.