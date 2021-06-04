Thomas Tuchel extends Chelsea contract

Chelsea's German coach Thomas Tuchel celebrates the first goal during thier Uefa Champions League final match against Manchester City at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021.

  • The German joined in January with the Blues languishing in ninth in the Premier League
  • But Chelsea were revitalised by Tuchel's arrival, climbing the table to finish fourth before winning European club football's biggest prize against Manchester City in Porto last weekend

