Thomas Partey ends goal drought as Arsenal sink Aston Villa

Thomas Partey

Arsenal's Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during their English Premier League match against Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium in London on October 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Partey's first half header broke the Ghana midfielder's goal drought in his 40th appearance in all competitions since his move from Atletico Madrid 12 months ago.
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged Arsenal's second goal when he converted the rebound after his penalty was saved.

London, United Kingdom

