Thika Queens run riot against Kibera Ladies

Thika Queens outclassed Kibera Soccer Ladies 8-1 in a show stopping performance during their Kenya Women's Premier League Zone A match played at the Ligi ndogo grounds on Sunday.



The win saw Thika Queens maintain their status on top of the eight-team standings with 18 points.



Thika Queens have so far won all their matches in the six rounds of the 2020/21 season, while this was Kibera Soccer Ladies second loss. They sit at position six gained from three draws, one win and two losses.



Thika Queens were out on a hunt to continue with their winning momentum after giving an almost similar performance when they beat Kayole Starlets 7-0 in their fifth round.



Catherine Githae opened the scoring session for the winners in the 2nd minute before Irene Namale equalised for the hosts in the 23rd minute. Two minutes later, Rachael Otolo doubled Thika Queens' score with a swift kick a few yards from the box. Then Jereko Adam closed the first half goals with the third in the 36th minute, giving Thika Queens a 3-1lead.



In the second half, Githae secured her second goal in the 57th minute, one minute before her teammate Fauzia Omar took Thika Queens score to four goals. Wincate Kunyua and Sarah Chalovu each scored a single goal in the 67th and 78th minutes.



Thika Queens coach Duncan Njoroge says they are just getting started on their goal to win back to the title.title. Thika Queens were the 2017 league champions.



“We were one at the peak of our game and that is where we want to go back to. We take every match as seriously as we take our trainings, no excuses, no obvious blunders, that’s our mentality this whole season,” said coach Njoroge.



In the other select results of Zone A, Mathare United lost 3-1 to Zetech Sparks at the Stima Club, while Kayole Starlets beat Makolanders 2-0 at the Ruiru grounds.



In the Zone B contest, Vihiga Queens increased their tally to 16 points after beating Kisumu All Starlets 3-0 in Mumias.



Vihiga, who were at par with second placed Trans Nzoia Falcons with 13 points, have so far lost none of their matches and have a record of five wins and one draw. Trans Nzoia on Saturday drew with Oserian 1-1.



Vihiga’s Tereza Engesha got the first goal for the champions in the third minute before Faith Marende doubled it in the 66th minute. Later Engesha secured the third goal for the holders bagging a brace in the 82nd minute. An improvement from their 2-2 draw against Nakuru West Queens in their round five match at the Afraha Stadium.



“This was a tough match because All Starlets have good players, but I’m glad we pulled through and got the win. We will continuously work on our defense and speed to keep up with the winning momentum,” said Alex Alumirah, Vihiga Queens coach.



In the other matches of the day, S.E.P Oyugis beat Eldoret Falcons 2-1 , while Wadadia thrashed Nakuru West Queens 3-1 in Mumias.