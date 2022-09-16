Thika Queens new coach Joseph Oyoo targets WPL title

New Thika Queens coach Joseph Oyoo is confident of leading the former Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League champions to reclaiming the title this season.

Oyoo was appointed by the Thika-based side on a one-year contract on Thursday. Nation Sport understands he has an option for a further year on the contract.

He took over from Benta Achieng’ who had handled the team for the last three seasons.

“Coaching a top flight league club is a challenging job but I’m equal to the task. I have found a good team which I will strive to ensure performs even better and becomes the Kenyan champion,” said Oyoo.

Essie Akida, who plies her trade in Greece with FC PAOK and Mwanahalima Adam, who turns out for Hakkarigucu Spor of Turkey, are some of the Kenyan stars who have played fro Thika Queens.

“The league title is my prime target, but I’m also a coach who focuses on talent growth and would love to produce more Akidas and Dogos,” said Oyoo.

The coach was formerly with ex-WPL side Mombasa Olympic where he also nurtured Adam before the forward crossed to Thika Queens in 2017.

He coached both Adam and Akida while they were still in school at St. John's Kaloleni Secondary School.

Thika Queens, who are two-time Kenyan champions, were dethroned by Vihiga Queens last season.