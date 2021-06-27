Thika Queens claim Women's Premier League crown

Thika Queens players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Kenya Women's Premier League title afte beating Gaspo FC 3-0 in the final at Nakuru Show grounds on June 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tactician Achieng then brought in Githae Catherine for an exhausted Mbeyu in the 80th minute and later Tatu Salum and  Fauzia Omar coming on for Avila Salano and Rachel Muema.
  • Despite getting some good chances, Gaspo were unable to convert as Thika held on to be crowned champions. 

Thika Queens Sunday bagged their second Football Kenya Federation Women's Premier League title after edging out Gaspo 3-0 in the play-offs finals at Nakuru Agricultural Show grounds.

