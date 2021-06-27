Thika Queens claim Women's Premier League crown

Thika Queens Sunday bagged their second Football Kenya Federation Women's Premier League title after edging out Gaspo 3-0 in the play-offs finals at Nakuru Agricultural Show grounds.

Vesertile attacker Rachel Muema's strike in 38th minute and Essie Akida Mbeyu's brace in the 57th and 65th minutes were enough to seal the title for Thika Queens.

Coach Benta Achieng's charges were also crowned champions in 2016 after they beat Vihiga United 2-0 in the finals.

The team will now represent Kenya in the inaugural Cecafa Women Championship Tournament where the winner will fly the region's flag in the Caf Women Champions League from July 17- August 11 in Nairobi.

Thika Queens striker Mwanahalima 'Dogo' Jereko was named the Best Player of the Season. She also bagged the Golden Boot having finished as top scorer after scoring 21 times.

Gaspo, who finished second in Zone A with 31 points, were also 2019 finalists where they lost to eventual winners Vihiga Queens.

The Women's Premier League, which had not been played since 2010, only returned in 2014 and has been dominated by Vihiga Queens.

Having ended Vihiga Queens' three-year dominance and avenged their 2019 defeat in the semi finals, Gaspo started the game on a high pace missing clear cut chances with Mercy Airo and Winnie Kanyotu the chief culprits.

However, Thika Queens' first chance came in the 11th minute, Harambee Starlets forward Mwanahalima 'Dogo' Jereko releasing a powerful shot from a tight angle on the left, but the hawk-eyed Gaspo custodian Judith Omondi was equal to the task.

Airo then missed narrowly in the 23rd minute after her long range shot on target was parried out for a corner by Thika Queens custodian Monica Karambu.

Thika Queens would then dictate proceedings and almost took the lead in the half hour mark when Gaspo defenders were caught napping, but Akida Mbeyu blasted wide in a one-on-one situation with Omondi.

Thika got the first goal when Mbeyu did well on the right flank rounding up a couple of Gaspo defenders before finding Muema in the box and the latter wasted no time, slotting home easily from close range.

Gaspo almost equalised five minutes after the restart when Vivian Aquino' long pass from the midfield found an unmarked Sheryl Andiba inside the box, but her efforts went inches wide for a corner.

Queens bagged the second in the 57th minute with Akida slotting easily into the empty neat following a Gaspo defensive blunder.

Nuru Hadima, who was a thorn in the flesh of Gaspo defenders, dribbled past Leah Andiema and passed the ball to Mbeyu, who scored Thika' third goal of the contest in the 65th minute.

Tactician Achieng then brought in Githae Catherine for an exhausted Mbeyu in the 80th minute and later Tatu Salum and Fauzia Omar coming on for Avila Salano and Rachel Muema.