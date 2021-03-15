Thieves break into PSG stars' homes

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Angel Di Maria reacts during the French L1 match against Nantes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on March 14, 2021. 

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • PSG forward Mauro Icardi was the victim of a break-in at his home last month. Thiago Silva, Dani Alves and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were also robbed in recent years while playing for the club.
  • The commotion off the field seemed to affect PSG's players as Nantes dealt the French champions a seventh Ligue 1 defeat of the season.

Paris

