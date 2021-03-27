Thierry Henry quits social media over 'toxic' racism

In this file photo taken on February 18, 2020, the French coach of Canadian team Montreal Impact Thierry Henry, gives a press conference at the Ricardo Saprissa Stadium in San Jose. 

Photo credit: Ezequiel Becerra | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In a statement shared with his combined 14.8 million followers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, the former Arsenal player said he would remove himself from all social media as of Saturday
  • Like many tech giants, Twitter is under increasing scrutiny for facilitating torrents of invective against users, commonly from anonymous accounts, in posts that are often racist or misogynistic
  • Henry, the all-time top scorer for France, has long been outspoken on the issue of racism in football and vocal about his own struggles as a high-profile black player

