The Oil-rich Malaysian prince who wants to buy Valencia

President for the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

 In this file photo taken on March 25, 2017, newly appointed President for the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (centre) arrives for the FAM annual congress meeting at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur. Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, crown prince of the oil-rich Malaysian state of Johor, has prompted speculation of a takeover bid for Spanish football club Valencia after posting about his ambitions for the La Liga outfit.

Photo credit: Mohd Rasfan | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, crown prince of the oil-rich state of Johor, said Valencia needs someone who is "hungry for success", adding that he was motivated by "creating history".
  • Valencia are owned by Peter Lim, a billionaire businessman from Singapore, which neighbours the prince's southern state across the Straits of Johor.

