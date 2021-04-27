The meteoric rise of Julian Nagelsmann

Leipzig's German headcoach Julian Nagelsmann gives an interview prior to their German Cup (DFB Pokal) last 16 match against VfL Bochum in Leipzig, eastern Germany, on January 3, 2021.

Photo credit: John Macdougall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Yet Nagelsmann, who will be Bayern's fourth permanent coach since Guardiola left in June 2016, will also have to adapt as he faces two of the challenges which come with coaching Bayern: the constant pressure for success and the egos of a squad of stars.   
  • Both Carlo Ancelotti, sacked in 2017 after 15 months, and Niko Kovac, fired in 2019 after 16 months, were pushed out despite winning Bundesliga titles after losing the confidence of the dressing room, where the veterans traditionally have the ear of the former stars, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Oliver Kahn and Uli Hoeness, who run the club. 

Berlin

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Organisers: Daily virus tests for athletes at Tokyo Olympics

  2. Allan Wanga to retire at the end of the season

  3. Ex-Man Utd star denies assault charges in court appearance

  4. Pay Sh10,000 or go to jail, court orders football-mad fans

  5. Police arrest over 100 football fans for flouting curfew in Kitale

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.