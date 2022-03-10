The can of worms that is Kenya Police FC

From signing big names to launching a modern stadium, Football Kenya Federation Premier League returnees Kenya Police were expected to be legitimate title contenders this season.

Instead, Police find themselves languishing in 13th spot after 21 matches.

Even with the acquisition Clifton Miheso, Musa Mohammed, Elvis Rupia, Harun Shakava, Eric Juma, and Francis Kahata, Police have struggled to impose themselves. Searching for answers, Police fired their experienced coach John ‘Bobby’ Ogolla and Austrian Technical director Lukas Tott on Wednesday.

Former Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo and Harambee Stars legend Musa Otieno were promptly appointed as head coach and assistant coach a day later.

“The owners of the team have made a decision and I respect it. Let the new team try their luck,” said Ogolla.

So what could be ailing ambitious Police?

It is no secret that there have been power struggles on the recruitment and fielding of the players with claims that Ogolla was being overlooked in team selection.

Also questions arose on why some of the players who sweated to ensure Kenya Police earned a promotion were being sidelined or got limited playing time. Among those who have since fallen down the pecking order but were instrumental in their promotion are forward Clinton Kinanga, Cornelius Juma and Lesly Okudo.

“It is true the trio helped us in earning promotion but the new players also had to be accommodated,” said Ogolla in an earlier interview.

Goal poacher Kinanga has mostly featured as a second half substitute while Okudo has been sparingly used this season. Juma has meanwhile been converted from a striker to an offensive midfielder then to a defender.

There were also questions on why Lukaz, a technical director, was the one on the touchline issuing instructions instead of Ogolla.