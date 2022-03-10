The can of worms that is Kenya Police FC

Francis Otanga

KCB's Derrick Otanga vies for the ball with Kenya Police's Musa Mohammed (down) during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on March 8, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo| Nation Media Group

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Even with the acquisition Clifton Miheso, Musa Mohammed, Elvis Rupia, Harun Shakava, Eric Juma, and Francis Kahata, Police have struggled to impose themselves
  • Searching for answers, Police fired their experienced coach John ‘Bobby’ Ogolla and Austrian Technical director Lukas Tott on Wednesday
  • It is no secret that there have been power struggles on the recruitment and fielding of the players with claims that Ogolla was being overlooked in team selection

From signing big names to launching a modern stadium, Football Kenya Federation Premier League returnees Kenya Police were expected to be legitimate title contenders this season.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.