Ten-man Chelsea hold Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk vies with Romelu Lukaku

Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk (left) vies with Chelsea's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku during the English Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, England on August 28, 2021. 

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Kai Havertz's looping header put the visitors in front before Reece James was sent-off in first-half stoppage time for handball on his own goal line
  • Jurgen Klopp's men failed to make their man advantage count in the second-half as the European champions showed resilience to dig out a precious point that strengthened their title credentials
  • Chelsea could even have stolen all three points late on when Alisson Becker made a meal of stopping Mateo Kovacic's strike on the break

Liverpool, UK

