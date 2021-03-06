Tempers flare as Nzoia hold Bandari at Mbaraki

Nzoia Sugar's Moses Mwale (left) vies for the ball with Bandari forward William Wadri during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on March 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

What you need to know:

  • Nzoia deservedly took the lead through Gabriel Wandera in the first half with Bandari levelling in the second stanza through William Wadri.
  • Both teams finished the match with 10 men.

Nzioa Sugar FC put up a spirited fight to hold hosts Bandari to a 1-1 draw in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League at the Mbaraki Sports Club on Saturday.

