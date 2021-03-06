Tempers flare as Nzoia hold Bandari at Mbaraki

Nzioa Sugar FC put up a spirited fight to hold hosts Bandari to a 1-1 draw in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League at the Mbaraki Sports Club on Saturday.

Nzoia deservedly took the lead through Gabriel Wandera in the first half with Bandari levelling in the second stanza through William Wadri. Both teams finished the match with 10 men.

Bandari coach Andre Cassa Mbungo, who watched as his team's four-match winning streak was halted, said the early mistakes they made in the match cost them the three points.

“I decided to substitute a defender (Siraj Mohamed) for a striker Darius Msagha in order to make sure we score. I’m happy my decision paid off and we managed to share the spoils,” said Mbungo.

Nzoia coach Ibrahim Shikanda said he was happy with the way his players played.

“I’m so happy because we’ve beaten Gor Mahia and drew with Bandari. We now have to win our next home fixture against Ulinzi Stars,” said Shikanda.

Nzoia started raiding their opponents goal early on, but had to wait until the 20th minute to take the lead through a penalty after Felicien Okanda was fouled by goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana. Wandera made no mistake from the resultant spot kick to give Nzoia a 1-0 lead.

Then Bandari were reduced to 10 men in first half's added time after referee Wilson Otieno gave defender Brian Otieno his marching orders.

It was in the second half that Bandari came in determined to equalise but Nzoia defence marshalled by the highly promising Gabriel Wandera was unbeatable.

Nzoia's Ian Karani was shown a red card in the 54th minute after fouling Abdalla Hassan.