Teams to do battle in second round of ‘Talanta Hela’ tourney

Some 21 teams from 18 counties will fight for eight coveted slots in the final round of national age-group football tournament dubbed ‘Talanta Hela’ starting Thursday in Nyeri.

This is the second round of the government-sponsored national under-19 football tournament, and provides a chance for teams that finished second in the initial round to advance to the final round.

The first round of the tournament which was launched in August across 12 regions in the country saw a total of 24 teams (12 in the boys’ category and an equal number of teams in the girls’ category) directly qualify for the final round set to be played in Nairobi from December 3. The final will be played on Jamhuri Day.

James Theuri, the officer in charge of Talent Development at the Kenya Academy of Sports, confirmed that several teams have arrived in Nyeri on Tuesday and are currently acclimatizing.

Theuri said the draw will be done Wednesday in the presence of all team officials.

“For transparency purposes, we will conduct the pooling of the teams tomorrow (Wednesday) in the presence of team managers and other officials. We have also insisted on having only qualified and certified referees from the Kenya Football Federation to ensure quality talent production and to avoid biased officiating,” he said.

He pointed out that coaches attached to Football Kenya Federation as well as representatives from local clubs, will be in Nyeri to scout for talent. He urged participants to give their best throughout the event.

“The spirit of the tournament is to place the money where there is talent and we are happy with the interest this tournament has created throughout the country,” added Theuri.