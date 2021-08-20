Team named but will Harambee Stars play in qualifiers?

On April 30, Fifa announced that Kenya would be banned from taking part in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers if Football Kenya Federation failed to pay coach Adel Amrouche Sh109 million he was awarded for wrongful dismissal by June 30.

According to Amrouche, the Kenyan federation has not paid him in full and he was once again petitioning Fifa for help.

In correspondence seen by Nation Sport, the Belgian coach, through his Swiss-based lawyer Vitus Derungs, has told football’s world governing body he is still owed about Sh8.5 million of the Sh109 million he was awarded as damages and breach of contract by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following his sacking in 2014.

“Unless the matter is settled, it may affect Kenya’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers,” Derungs confirmed.

Harambee Stars coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee on Friday named a provisional 36-man squad that will play Uganda Cranes in Nairobi and Rwanda’s Amavubi in Kigali on September 2 and 16 respectively.

The three nations are in Group “E” together with favourites Mali.

The Fifa Disciplinary Committee, in June warned that Kenya would be kicked out of the qualifiers without a further formal decision having to be taken by the world football governing body.

The committee ordered the federation to pay Amrouche in full and show proof of such payment.

However, FKF president Nick Mwendwa, speaking in an interview on Citizen TV on July 28, indicated Amrouche, who coached Kenya between 2013 and 2014, had been paid all his dues.

“He (Amrouche) was paid about two months ago. Kenya is in the World Cup qualifiers,” said Mwendwa.

But following the latest twist in this saga, Harambee Stars are in imminent danger of being expelled from the qualifiers by Fifa because of FKF’s failure to compensate Amrouche in full.

“My wish is to never see my players in Kenya banned from playing. But that is what Fifa decided. It is now beyond me and a matter that my lawyer handles. I trained most of those players and I will always wish Kenya the best,” said Amrouche.

Amrouche reported FKF to Fifa following his sacking in 2015 and was awarded Sh60 million in damages.