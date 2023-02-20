Tanzanian Joshua breathes life in Tusker’s campaign

After a goal drought in the past four matches, Tanzanian import Ibrahim Joshua finally found the back of the net to help champions Tusker bounce back to winning ways in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

The brewers had not won in the last four matches and coach Robert Matano had in the previous weekend asserted that they are not ready to suffer another loss this season.

It was another moment this season that hostility played out at Muhoroni Stadium, which has of late become a dreaded ground for visiting teams.

In their 2-2 draw against Bandari at the stadium on Saturday, hosts Wazito were awarded a penalty past the added time, which the Dockers protested vehemently.

This happened as Gor Mahia played out to a 1-1 draw with Ulinzi Stars to remain at the summit of the log on 34 points from 25 matches.

KCB and Nzoia occupy the second and third position on 33 points and 32 points respectively after playing 16 matches.

Before scoring the first goal against Mathare United last weekend, Joshua, 23, had last netted in a 1-0 over Sofapaka on January 22.

Last season he was the brewers’ top scorer with 10 goals.

However, this season he has been riddled with injuries which affected his free scoring form. He has netted four times.

The dreaded Muhoroni ground famously known as Got Alila again made headlines on Saturday when Wazito faced Bandari.

Questions have risen over the level of officiating at the venue with reports of opponents being threatened and mishandled surfacing now and then.

After a 2-2 draw in the regular time, Wazito were handed a 94th minute controversial penalty, one minute after the three added minutes , which Bandari harshly protested to send the game to a nervy ending.

However, Bandari custodian Michael Wanyika saved Collins Neto's penalty to salvage a draw for his side.

It was the same scenario when Wazito hosted AFC Leopards at the venue last month when Ingwe coach Patrick Aussems complained of the home side being favoured by the centre referee when they lost 3-2 to the hosts.

"We have written a protest letter to the federation over the conduct of Moses Adagala who was all over the stadium issuing threats to us and the officials. Our complaints are also against the match referee who awarded a controversial penalty in the 94th minute but only three minutes were added," Albert Ogari, Bandari Team Manager told Nation Sport.

"It is sad that our Technical Director Twahir Muhiddin who is a devoted Muslim was manhandled and thrown out while praying," he added.

Apart from Tusker, Bidco United and KCB are the other teams which won their matches over the weekend.

Tusker's coach Robert Matano deployed a twin attack of Joshua and Uganda's Deogratious Ojok with influential midfielder Shami Kibwana playing behind them.

It tactically worked and forced Mathare United to retreat to defence allowing the brewers to dictate the game.